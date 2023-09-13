A Warrnambool mental health first aid facilitator has spoken of the importance of checking in with loved ones regularly if you notice they're not themselves and to "ask to listen".
Jacqui Gore spoke to The Standard ahead of national RUOK? Day on Thursday, September 14.
The annual day aims to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with the people around them and start a conversation with those in their world who may be struggling with life.
"RUOK? Day is a great initiative but we should be asking 'are you OK?' regularly, not just on RUOK? Day," Ms Gore said. "Keep an eye on your people and check in.
"Ask to listen. Really hear what that person is saying. If you have a concern and you've asked, go back again. Have that persistence, 'I know they're not right - what can I do?'"
Betty Kitchener and her husband Professor Tony Jorm founded Mental Health First Aid after identifying a gap in practical mental health training in 1997. In 2000 the first course was delivered that would parallel first-aid training for physical health.
Ms Gore is a qualified teacher and university lecturer and runs the program at south-west schools, universities, sporting clubs and businesses with the aim to increase mental health literacy.
"The overall idea of mental health first aid and mental health literacy is to normalise these really deep authentic conversations," she said.
"Instead of saying 'how are you?' 'Yeah good' - It's 'how are you really?' to actually be having these authentic conversations more regularly to make it OK."
She said it was important to educate people about the difference between a mental health condition and crisis.
"You know your mates well so if there's a change in their thinking, feelings or behaviours or they've withdrawn it's giving you some warning signs - someone might be experiencing a mental health condition or a crisis," she said.
"A mental health condition is something that's treated over time or a mental health crisis is if somebody's at risk of harm to themselves or to others and that's where we would engage our emergency services and our professionals."
She said students were encouraged to tell a trusted adult if they noticed any changes in a friend.
"Our job is to take notice because we know the people well," she said. "You don't have to be scared of it or have all the answers.
"If that person is trusting you with their thoughts and feelings, that's a privilege. You don't have to fix it but it's to connect them with the help they need.
"For our young people it's about empowering them. They don't have to diagnose or try and fix a mental health problem but they're the connector to help.
"They don't have to take the heavy load of dealing with it. They need to maintain their friendship. Find a trusted adult and pass your concerns onto them."
Ms Gore wants to encourage mental health literacy in everyday life.
"The overall aim is to break down that stigma that is in our community," she said. "People shouldn't be in isolation and the ultimate aim is that people aren't feeling like they have to deal with these things on their own."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.