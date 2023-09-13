TERANG Mortlake is one win away from a Hampden league grand final berth.
The Bloods trained at Mortlake's D.C Farran Oval on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's preliminary final against North Warrnambool Eagles at Reid Oval.
The Standard photographer ANTHONY BRADY captured the action.
