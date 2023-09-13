A Warrnambool man has backed calls for an overhaul of Australia's mental health system.
Caeden McLaren, 31, has been diagnosed with a number of conditions including PTSD, depression and anxiety.
He also suffers from chronic pain, which is a result of a neck and shoulder injury he sustained several years ago.
"The chronic pain makes it a bit of a vicious cycle in that the constant pain is making my mental health worse and my mental health makes the pain worse," Mr McLaren said.
Mr McLaren has had a number of mental health care plans, but they only offered a limited number of counselling sessions.
"There's really not much available in terms of long-term mental health support so there's been a couple of times where I've been left in kind of a limbo where I just have to wait to be eligible for a new mental health care plan or having to work with my GP to figure out what to do next," he said.
Mr McLaren said he was seeing a private specialist at one stage, but the cost for each session was $180.
He said he would receive a $75 rebate from Medicare, which made the cost too restrictive.
"Going private isn't an option for me simply because of the costs of each appointment," Mr McLaren said.
"Some places you can get a Medicare rebate for each appointment, but there's still the issue of being able to cover the cost in the first place."
Mr McLaren said there was a desperate need to address the shortage of professionals and to make healthcare more affordable.
"More needs to be done for those who need-long term support," he said.
Mr McLaren said crisis support was available, but support following a crisis was lacking in the region.
"An urgent overhaul of the entire system is definitely needed - it's been needed for years," he said.
The nation's "dysfunctional and underfunded" mental health system needs urgent reform as cost-of-living pressures take a toll on Australians, according to Mental Health Australia Chair Matt Berriman.
In a speech to be delivered in Parliament House on Wednesday, Mr Berriman, along with dozens of other delegates representing mental health organisations, will call on the government to improve the system and better fund support services.
"With one in five of us impacted by a mental health condition each year, why is mental health not a national priority and getting the attention of our Prime Minister?" Mr Berriman will say in a speech seen by The Canberra Times ahead of the address.
He will vow to ensure mental health will be "a key voting issue" at the next election "with our media alliance" that includes support from organisations including Australian Community Media.
It comes as his organisation unveils the 2023 Report to the Nation, which surveyed more than 2440 people and found that 59 per cent of respondents felt the rising cost of living was having "a big impact on mental health".
Only 47 per cent of those surveyed said they felt financially secure this year, compared to 52 per cent last year, while a mere 57 per cent were confident they could meet their normal living expenses every month, compared to 65 per cent last year.
Mr Berriman will say his own experiences were a testament to the need for reforms.
"I make our call to action not just as the Chair of Mental Health Australia, but as a living testament to the urgency of our cause," he is expected to say.
"I nearly lost my life to mental ill-health and unfortunately over 3500 or more in the next year will.
"The destruction to families and friends in their wake of suicide is devastating."
