A number of south-west residents are concerned about poor mobile phone coverage ahead of a potentially deadly bushfire season.
Glenfyne's Paul Angus said he and his family didn't receive evacuation messages due to poor reception during the St Patrick's Day bushfires.
The family made a decision to head to Cobden in the middle of the night because they could see flames.
"There was no service in the day leading up to that night," Mr Angus said.
"We had no idea and only received the evacuation warnings when we actually got to Cobden
"When we got to Cobden our phones went crazy and we received the evacuate Cobden notice as well, but it was too late - we'd gone that way."
Mr Angus said the fire came within 500 metres of his property.
He's concerned about the upcoming bushfire season.
Mr Angus said he was lucky to have good neighbours, who regularly checked in on each other, but he said urgent upgrades were needed.
Christie Brown, who lives in Naringal East, said she was also concerned about poor connectivity.
"We have a lot of dead spots," Mrs Brown said.
"In my home I have barely one bar of service coverage and that's on 4G. And the internet on my phone is always cutting out and buffering."
Mrs Brown said she was worried about what might happen in an emergency.
"We need urgent upgrades in our area," she said.
"It could be a life or death situation and not having phone service could make the difference.
"Being rural and a farming community accidents happen, so phone service is vital and not having it could be a disaster."
The federal government announced this week it was completing a national audit of mobile phone black spots.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said funding was desperately needed to address the coverage issues.
He said funding should be made available immediately for some of the worst spots ahead of a potentially deadly fire season.
"The more that can be done to identify those areas and fund them, the better," Mr Tehan said.
