The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

In the dark: South-west residents concerned about poor mobile phone coverage

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west residents with poor mobile phone coverage are concerned about the upcoming bushfire season.
South-west residents with poor mobile phone coverage are concerned about the upcoming bushfire season.

A number of south-west residents are concerned about poor mobile phone coverage ahead of a potentially deadly bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.