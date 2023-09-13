Ahead of this year's Maskell Medal, The Standard is catching up with past winners of the award for a series. For the second instalment we speak to 1993 medallist Chris Grumley from Warrnambool.
Former Warrnambool footballer Chris Grumley recalls being confident he wouldn't top the 1993 Maskell Medal vote count.
In fact, the half-back was so certain he wouldn't triumph he convinced his late parents Margaret and Ian - who had travelled up from Sale for the Blues' final game of the season - not to stay for the event.
In hindsight Grumley concedes he missed some obvious signs from a league official in the lead-up to the event that he was about to win the Hampden league's highest honour.
"Mum and Dad were there and they were contemplating staying down and I was saying 'there's no point staying down'," Grumley told The Standard.
"But he (the official) said 'maybe they should stay down' and me not picking up on anything (didn't realise)."
Fortunately, Grumley's parents heard their son's name announced as the winner on the drive home.
The couple pulled to the side of the road in Warragul, about an hour-and-a-half from Sale, as they had reception for a radio station's feed of the event.
"When I won it Mum and Dad were saying that they both jumped out of the car and were running around the car so it would have been a bit of a sight for people driving past," he said.
Grumley, aged 25 at the time, only spent two seasons with the Blues, playing in the side's 1992 premiership win the year before taking out the Maskell Medal.
He had already built an impressive footballing resume before arriving at the club.
The young Gippslander started his senior football career with Sale before Collingwood selected him with pick 16 in the 1987 VFL draft.
Unfortunately things didn't work out with the Pies and he didn't register a senior appearance.
"I had a few injuries so I only played half the year and at the end of the year they just thanked me very much (saying) they no longer required my services," he said.
After Collingwood, Grumley made the move to Tasmania where he won a state league premiership with North Hobart in his one and only season.
He then returned home and spent the next two campaigns with Maffra in the Gippsland league, winning his first league best and fairest in 1991.
In 1992, the former Magpie made his way to Reid Oval in unique circumstances.
His girlfriend at the time was about to start studying at Glenormiston College so he took it upon himself to sign for a football club nearby.
Not being familiar with any local sides, a friend convinced Grumley to just ring the obvious club, being Warrnambool.
He spoke to someone at the club and ended up playing a practice match for the Blues in the pre-season however not everything went to plan.
He split up with his girlfriend before the season started and although unsure, decided to follow through with his playing commitment.
"I thought 'stuff it' I'll come down and play at Warrnambool," he said.
After forming some strong friendships in Warrnambool, the Maskell medallist took a year's hiatus from football and went travelling around Europe and Asia with a friend.
In 1995, he returned to Australia and played a season with Western Australian Football League side Subiaco, finishing runner-up under Hawthorn legend Gary Buckenara.
He then moved back to Sale and started working offshore in the oil and gas industry and played football with Lyndenow in East Gippsland, where he lost another decider.
Grumley continued working in Australia for the next decade before his work took him to the Middle East where he remained right up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Though not the sport of choice in the region, in 2008 Grumley found himself playing football again in the AFL Middle East competition.
His boss, the coach of the Muscat Magpies, convinced him to play for the Oman-based side which nearly upset the highly-fancied Dubai Heat in the grand final that year.
Games were modified, with people originating from all over the world taking part, including ex-Collingwood and Sydney Swans player Andrew Schauble, who was one of the Heat's key players.
The grand final wasn't without controversy however as the Magpies had recruited star Koroit footballers Ben Goodall and Simon O'Keefe fly in for a one-off appearance.
The addition of the pair meant the Magpies had two Maskell medallists in their side - Grumley (1993) and O'Keefe (2007 and 2011) and a future Maskell winner in Goodall (2013).
"We got a couple of guys from Koroit, it was a bit of a scandal," Grumley said.
"We got these guys over and they whinged about they haven't really played much over here and they really shouldn't be playing in it.
"We nearly won it but we would have stole it and probably would have got in a lot more trouble. These Dubai Heat, they'd never lost a game, no one got within 10 goals of them and we gave them a run for their money.
"It was great (the season), it was just a real good camaraderie, getting guys involved that had never played our game before."
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Grumley has been residing in the Gippsland town of Metung, working two-weeks on, two-weeks off in Bass Strait within the oil and gas industry.
Three-decades on from departing Warrnambool, the Maskell Medal winner, now 55, still has fond memories of the area and the Blues.
"I've met so many people through football," he said.
"Whether you stay at the same club for all of your career or whether you travel around, that's the beauty about football you just get to meet so many (people).
"I've still got some great friends down in Warrnambool, I've been a bit slack over the last few years but need to get down there again. Warrnambool I can't speak highly enough of, like all the clubs that I went to."
