Art therapy and restorative yoga is being used to give sixteen women who've lived with cancer across the region a day of relaxation.
The free event - run by Counterpart in partnership with South West Healthcare, Barwon South Western Regional Integrated Cancer Services and the Warrnambool Icon Centre - was held at the Lighthouse Theatre on September 13.
Counterpart manager Cindy Van Rooy said the organisation provided peer support and information to women with cancer across the state, but living in regional areas made it "harder to find support".
"That's why we are so pleased to be partnering with local health professionals to provide this day for women living in Warrnambool," she said.
Participant and Warrnambool resident Glenda Mugavin decided to register for peer support training after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.
"Most of that year was taken up with treatment and side effects," she said.
"When the cancer centre opened in Warrnambool I was lucky enough to have my radiation there instead of having to travel away.
"Doing that, I started volunteering there and decided I wanted to help other women through their journey and didn't know how to express that without tying myself in knots.
"I discovered Counterpart and did peer support training, I do phone calls now for Counterpart just to give people an ear, having that understanding from what I've been through - it's my way of giving back."
