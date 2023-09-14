Warrnambool City Council has finished the financial year in a healthy place despite facing a number of challenges, a councillors says.
In releasing its draft annual report, Cr Ben Blain said the council had actually performed "quite well".
"It's been a year of challenges with the rising costs - especially the capital works program," he said.
The council ticked off a number of major projects in the 2022-23 financial year and made some big decisions which impacted its bottom-line.
The cost of operating the city's new library service rose to $1.119 million - $122,000 more than it had budgeted for.
"Council are paying the full cost of running a library service in-house with a new larger capacity library opening in October resulting in increased costs of operation," the council's draft annual report says.
The cost of running the new facility has increased from $21.62 per person in 2020 to $38.20 in 2023.
But usage is up with the borrowing rate rising from 13.87 per cent in 2020 to 17.1 per cent this year.
The closure of the city's saleyards resulted in a $864,000 turnaround - the council budgeting for a $366,000 profit but instead ending the year with a $498,000 loss.
Councillors voted 4-3 in November last year to close the facility mid-2023, but the doors shut early when farmers and agents walked away just after Christmas.
However, the decision meant the millions set aside for a major upgrades at the saleyards were redirected back into the budget.
The city's holiday parks made a $1.37 million profit - up $336,000 on budget - and more than the $1 million profit they were bringing in before the pandemic.
Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum finished the financial year $672,000 in the red, but that was $297,000 better than expected.
The council has previously said Flagstaff Hill had exceeded expectations since summer with visitor numbers up.
The loss was also an improvement on pre-COVID times when the loss reached $740,000.
The cost of running the museum is coupled with the cost of operating the tourist information centre.
A masterplan and business case for the long-time future vision of the tourist attraction and museum of the region's shipwreck history has been done but is yet to be presented to a public meeting.
With the council notching up a more normal year after lockdowns and pandemic restrictions on travel, councillor expenses rose to $379,927.
Councillors in the 2022-23 financial year spent almost $60,000 on training, $9500 on accommodation and $5000 on meals.
Pre-pandemic in 2019, elected councillors cost just over $282,000 in allowances and expenses, but a massive pay rise given to councillors statewide last year has impacted this year's costs.
In 2022, an independent tribunal approved a "significant" pay increase for mayors and councillors and, for the first time, ruled that the deputy mayor be paid half the mayoral allowance.
The council had, in post-COVID times, struggled to fill staff vacancies. But in the 2022-23 financial year employee costs jumped $1.6 million to $37.6 million.
Rates and charges brought in $45 million - a rise of $1.8 million. User fees were also up $3.17 million to $19.4 million.
The draft annual report and finances will go back to the October meeting for approval.
