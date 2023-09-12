The Standard
LImestone cave near Yambuk roadworks being filled

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:22am
Limestone sinkholes or caves can cause enormous problems. This is a file image.
A limestone cave system is being filled with about three Olympic swimming pools of material near Yambuk delaying a major highway upgrade, it has been revealed.

