A limestone cave system is being filled with about three Olympic swimming pools of material near Yambuk delaying a major highway upgrade, it has been revealed.
Department of Transport and Planning acting regional director (Barwon South West) Debbie Seymour said the works started last month to fill a limestone cave near the Princes Highway.
She said for the repairs, crews were backfilling the cavern with approximately 6000m3 of existing limestone and fill material before they planned to seal the site.
The works are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
"We know how important the Princes Highway is to local drivers, freight operators and visitors - crews are currently working to repair the limestone cavity along the Princes Highway west at Yambuk," she said.
"Once this vital work is done, we'll get on with completing the Yambuk overtaking lanes, improving safety for hundreds of road users each day."
Crews are currently on site undertaking the repair works at Yambuk after the issue was raised in May.
To complete repairs, department crews will fully excavate the affected area and backfill the cavern with existing limestone material and an engineered fill before sealing the site.
Following the completion of geotechnical investigation work, crews have identified a more extensive network of caverns beneath the existing highway at the Greens Road intersection.
This is a naturally occurring phenomena in areas with high concentrations of limestone.
Limestone naturally erodes away with water infiltration creating cavities, caverns and voids below the ground.
It is hard to predict exactly the extent of these voids and where they may surface.
To facilitate the works, Greens Road in Yambuk is temporarily closed at the intersection with the Princes Highway and detours are in place.
Repairs to the cave are complex and involve a thorough geotechnical approach to ensure the safety of all road users and nearby residents.
The installation of overtaking lanes at Yambuk is part of a $4.5 million investment from the Federal Government to improve safety and efficiency along the road corridor.
Once backfilling has been completed, the installation of the overtaking lanes will re-commence and is due to be completed by February next year, weather permitting.
