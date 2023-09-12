A HEALTHY amount of regular buyers kept competition up throughout Weeran Angus stud's 51st spring bull sale at Byaduk on September 5.
Weeran sold 58 of the 61 bulls offered and recorded an average price of $9260.
The top-priced bull was Lot 38, Weeran Squirt VHW21S678, which sold to Willalooka Pastoral, Padthaway, SA, for $20,000.
That bull recorded a birth weight of +5.6 kilograms and growth figures of +58kg for 200-day weight, +104kg for 400-day weight, and was within the top 5 per cent of the breed for 600-day weight, at +150kg.
He also recorded an intramuscular fat of +2.9, an eye muscle area of +7.1 square centimetres and a carcase weight of 77kg.
Wangaratta-based Independent Breeding & Marketing Service director Dick Whale, who was representing Willalooka Pastoral at the sale, said the SA stud had been impressed with the genetics of the bull's sire, Sydgen Enhance.
"This is one of the better sons [of Sydgen Enhance] I've seen," Mr Whale said.
"The bull will be used in a breeding program, and we'll be looking at collecting semen from the bull to use on the cow herd as well."
Willalooka had bought from Weeran in previous years, which Mr Whale said showed an excellent trust in the stud in producing great progeny.
He said although prices were lower for buyers currently, there was an expectation that bull prices would eventually rise, leading to long-term benefits.
The top buyer from last year's Weeran spring sale, Lachie McKenzie, Tarranlea, was back this year and again willing to pay top dollar, purchasing the second top-priced bull, Lot 4, Weeran Salute VHW21S405, for $18,000.
Eddington Pastoral, Camperdown, and Tooma Station, Tooma, NSW, were equal top volume buyers of the day.
They both spent more than $50,000 to snap up six lots each.
Weeran stud co-principal Alec Moore said he had been pleased with the sale despite low market morale.
"Things are a bit tough at the moment, which is as obvious as the nose on our faces, but in agriculture, you've got to always realise that it all comes in cycles," he said.
"But buyers would have a long-term attitude toward the bulls we're selling today.
"I can guarantee you their progeny will be selling into an up cycle."
Mr Moore said he was pleased that many regular buyers trusted them with their genetics to come back and continue purchasing.
"But I'm thrilled with the draft of bulls that we prepared," he said.
