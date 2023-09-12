Woman charged with trafficking range of drugs

A Hamilton woman in her 40s will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with trafficking a range of drugs.
She was arrested on Tuesday by Hamilton uniform police officers, soon after interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
It's alleged the woman has been trafficking drugs between the end of June and Tuesday this week.
She was allegedly trafficking GHB, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Police will allege they found a large amount of evidence on the woman's mobile telephone relating to drug trafficking.
More to come.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.