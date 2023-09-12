Women admit drug dealing meth in separate cases

Two Portland district women have admitted in court trafficking methamphetamine and been warned similar offending would result in jail terms.
Sheree Keilar, 32, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing cannabis and trafficking methamphetamine
Police said at 8pm on January 6 Keilar and a co-accused, who is well known to police, were in Edgar Street when they were intercepted by officers in an unmarked black Holden Captiva.
The area is known for high drug activity.
When officers approached the co-accused he became agitated and angry and officers noticed a bulge under his jacket.
A black bum bag was then thrown on to the roof of a nearby house.
It was retrieved by the officers and found to contain a white crystal substance, cannabis, deal bags and $430 in cash.
Keilar claimed the drugs were hers and she didn't want the co-accused getting the blame.
There was 14.55 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of about $7000, as well as 10.75g of cannabis.
Keilar told police during an interview she had reached the end of a downward spiral, she had been a cannabis user for 16 years but returned to ice after nine years being off the drug.
She admitted buying and selling drugs in amounts of half-an-ounce.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said it was a significant amount of methamphetamine and he was told Keilar was selling drugs to support her own habit.
He said she was fortunate to have no prior court appearances for similar offending or she would have been facing a jail sentence.
Keilar was convicted, placed on an 18-month community corrections order and ordered to do 120 hours of community work as well as assessment, treatment and programs for drug use.
Mr Lethbridge warned Keilar if she returned to court for similar offending she would go to jail.
In a separate case, Heywood heavy machinery operator, Samantha Dunne, 50, also pleaded guilty to trafficking drugs.
Police officers executed a search warrant at an address and found a small amount of ice, two cannabis plants 50cms and 1.2 metre tall as well as 18 rounds of .22 ammunition.
Dunne told police she bought and sold drugs to friends to pay for the petrol to collect the drugs and to off-set the cost for her own use.
The court heard her 22-year marriage broke up last year, she lost her job in February and she had four adult children.
She has excellent employment prospects.
"She wants to stay out of trouble now, " a lawyer told the court.
Mr Lethbridge said Dunne had benefited from selling drugs and that trade left a trail of misery and destruction through the community.
Dunne was convicted and fined $1850.
