Portland women plead guilty to trafficking methamphetamine

By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 13 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:14am
Women admit drug dealing meth in separate cases

Two Portland district women have admitted in court trafficking methamphetamine and been warned similar offending would result in jail terms.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

