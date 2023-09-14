Jim Bell's love of literature and hockey was legendary.
The former Warrnambool English teacher brought texts to life and inspired his colleagues during a 35-year career.
Warrnambool College, where he taught for 23 years, is mourning Mr Bell, who died at his Aireys Inlet home after a long illness on August 24, 2023. He was 71.
James Crossley Bell grew up in North Carlton and attended Princes Hill State School and later Princes Hill High School where he was school captain.
He completed a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) at La Trobe University and a Diploma of Education at The University of Melbourne. Across the next 35 years he taught thousands of students at Wycheproof Education Centre, Warrnambool High School, now known as Warrnambool College, Oberon High School and Kardinia International College in Geelong.
He and wife Catherine both taught at Warrnambool College where their three sons Robert, Andrew and Jonathan also attended.
Former Warrnambool High School teacher and Warrnambool College principal Mary Coverdale (nee Pendergast) said Jim, who taught at the school from 1977 to 2000, was inspirational.
"His creative mentorship, love of his profession and profound intelligence saw him deeply admired by students, peers, families and the Warrnambool community," Ms Coverdale said.
She said he was known for being a true gentleman.
"His integrity and decency were hallmarks of the way he lived his life, both professionally and personally," Ms Coverdale said.
"(He was) always striving for fairness and excellence, employing his strong, wry sense of humour and engendering a love of his subjects across literature and history.
"As a subject coordinator, he mentored generations of new and experienced teachers and his positive dedication and work ethic saw him positively influence what and how subjects were taught.
"His love of literature was legendary, and his peers and friends were fortunate to have his thoughts, feelings and observations about various texts enlarge their understanding of themes and concepts."
Jim was involved in several community groups, including Neighbourhood Watch and the Mariners Hockey Club, formerly the Warrnambool High School Old Boys Hockey Club, in the late 1970s. He was founder of the Rudolphian Society Wine Club in the early 1980s.
He was instrumental in establishing and expanding Warrnambool's junior hockey competition, coaching three junior teams for more than 10 years.
Fellow teacher, Rudolphian member and hockey player Peter Bollard, said Jim coached Mariners to five premierships across eight years.
After 23 years in Warrnambool, the family moved to Aireys Inlet in 2001.
On retirement in 2010, Jim filled his life with body surfing, surf fishing, gardening, sipping more than the occasional red wine, volunteer work in the community, European holidays, writing beautifully crafted plays and short stories, witty songs and poems.
Catherine said Jim always spoke with kindness and humility, thinking the best of others.
"He was a grandpa extraordinaire, entertaining his seven grandchildren with the same talents, humour and flair he used during his teaching days in Warrnambool," she said.
She said Jim would be remembered for his love for his family, dedication to teaching and ability to connect, engage and inspire others, not with bravado but empathy, creativity and a sense of fun.
He is survived by his wife Catherine, three sons and their partners Robert and Lucinda, Andrew and Alicia, Jonathan and Libby, and seven grandchildren Henry, Sophie, Georgie, James, Laila, Elijah and Lachlan.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.