A long-time sports administrator is being remembered for his dedication to junior football across south-west Victoria and as a family man with an easy-going nature.
Hampden Football Netball League life member Danny O'Leary died on Friday, September 8 after a long illness, aged 74.
The Camperdown-born O'Leary, who spent the bulk of his life in Warrnambool, was a devoted husband to wife-of-37-years Kathleen.
He was a committed father to Karen, Sean, David, Matthew and Sarah, a proud foster dad of the late Sonya, a grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of two.
O'Leary's passion and knowledge were crucial in roles with the Warrnambool Junior Football League and its successor, the Hampden junior competition, across more than three decades.
He was tasked with compiling scores and best-and-fairest votes as part of his secretarial roles at league level.
Daughter Sarah Harris recalled her father working tirelessly to ensure the competitions ran smoothly.
"He did a lot with the juniors when I was growing up," she told The Standard.
"He did a lot there, collating all the (best and fairest) votes, making presentations and presenting that at the awards night, organising a lot of interleague matches.
"He was good with numbers, good with accuracy. All the junior footy scores would come through on a Saturday afternoon, a Sunday afternoon and he'd fax them all through so they would go into the paper.
"I think he just loved the atmosphere and the friends he made along the way."
The passionate Geelong fan, who worked as a taxi driver before his illness, liked to keep busy away from football too.
"Everyone would say he was easy-going, liked - when he could - a beer or two and he's always loved tinkering around," Sarah said.
"He liked working on cars. A few years ago he bought a rundown Mini he'd been working on in the backyard and had been building back up from scratch and he loved spending time with his kids and grandkids.
"Before he got sick he really enjoyed listening to music and he'd spend his Sundays or days off listening to Irish music and he was learning to play the banjo. Emphasis on the learning - he was not very good at all."
Fellow Hampden league life member Stuart Brunt knew O'Leary for more than 30 years through their love of football.
Brunt said O'Leary's contribution to the Hampden league could not be underestimated.
"If we had a lot more people like him involved in football then football would be better off," he said.
"He was very passionate about junior football. He was very knowledgeable.
"He had great knowledge of the rules of football."
They remained in regular contact with Brunt saying he'd miss their weekly visits.
"Every week I used to pick him up and we'd go around and do different jobs," he said.
Hampden league administrator Mike Farrow said O'Leary set an example for others to follow.
"He was great to deal with, he helped me a lot when I first started in the role," he said.
"He helped me on vote count nights. He was always willing to help."
O'Leary's funeral is at Our Lady Help of Christians, Warrnambool from 11am Friday.
