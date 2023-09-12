Just days after Woodford Primary School students performed in the 2023 Victorian State Schools Spectacular, the next batch of pupils are ready to take on the challenge.
School principal Daniel Watson said 16 students performed eight routines in the mass dance section at John Cain Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, September 9.
The annual Spectacular is a performing arts opportunity for Victorian government primary and secondary school students.
Mr Watson said this year the school had double the number of students interested in participating than it could take.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I have a whole team this year that didn't get a chance and (will have) a few new ones next year," he said.
Mr Watson said the show was "spectacular" and "amazing to be a part of", with the students having an "absolute ball".
"The feedback from them was it was the best thing they'd done - which we expected because we'd done it a few years ago," Mr Watson said.
He said the grade five and six students rehearsed for a combined 16 hours across Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8.
Mr Watson said they had a "massive" almost 10-hour day on the Saturday performing two shows with only a one-hour gap in between.
"It was good to be doing those normal things post COVID-19," Mr Watson said.
It was the first time the school was back in the show since the pandemic after taking part for decades.
Mr Watson said the performance gave students the opportunity to meet lots of new people including the executive and dance directors, production and crew members.
"The dance director was walking through our costumes area talking to them and giving them high fives and pumping them up for the next routine," Mr Watson said.
"One student even inquired about being a crew member so we had a chat to the person in charge and she told her everything she needed to do to be in the industry."
Mr Watson previously told The Standard while the school was involved in the shows every second year, it was so popular among students it hoped to participate annually.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.