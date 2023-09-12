A PETERBOROUGH Angus stud has purchased a $200,000 bull.
Will Couch, together with his parents Bill and Wendy, bought the Millah Murrah Angus bull from New South Wales last week and Will said they had been building their stud for a couple of years.
He said with Couch Pastoral Angus they were hoping to fill the gap left with the closure of Rossander Angus.
"They had a very big bull supply for the dairy market and that's what we're hoping to step into," Will said.
"I bought a good chunk of their top end cows to step into that. That's where we're heading.
"There's a bit of a bull market down here that people are getting out of the dairy industry and they've stepped into that F1 market. Everyone sort of has got 20 to 50 F1 cows at their place.
"A bulk supplier of bulls is what we're looking to go for and not look for that top end money, just a very honest commercial priced Angus bull.
"We really had to get that bull to say 'righto we're really in it for the big runs, so we'll give it a crack'."
Will said the Millah Murrah bull was a phenotype that could be joined with any cow.
"He compliments this area," he said.
"It's obviously very dairy driven and he's a bull you can join over a Frisian cow or F1 cow.
"He will really project that very Angus type."
Will said Ross Thompson, the owner of Millah Murrah, had been a big mentor for him and provided advice on buying bulls for the south-west.
"I remember I bought my first bull off him when I had 20 heifers," he said.
"The cattle market isn't great at the moment but you've got to look at it in a positive way and how can I move forward.
"We're selling a lot of commercial cattle and replacing with stud cattle so we're just hoping to boost those numbers."
Semen can be bought via ABS Australia and the bull can be inspected through stock agent Tyson Kermond.
"People can look at him if they're interested in buying semen out of him or interested in buying sons from him," Will said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.