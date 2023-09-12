The Standard
State government forces Port Fairy Golf Club to re-route iconic holes

By Ben Silvester
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:00pm
Port Fairy Golf Club will lose its iconic 15th tee, which has spectacular views of the coastline and course, after it was discovered the course had overflowed its legal boundaries.
Port Fairy Golf Club's 12th and 14th will each have to be shifted 10 metres across, transforming the routing and gameplay for the well known beachside holes.
The Victorian government is forcing Port Fairy Golf Club to re-route an iconic hole after discovering the course had overflowed its legal boundaries.

