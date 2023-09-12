The Victorian government is forcing Port Fairy Golf Club to re-route an iconic hole after discovering the course had overflowed its legal boundaries.
The club was negotiating a new 21-year lease with the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action when a survey of the lease boundaries revealed the southern edge of the course had encroached into the Belfast Coastal Reserve.
Sections of the 12th and 14th holes sit outside the boundaries, as well as the entirety of the "blue tee" for the 15th hole.
When the club discovered the discrepancies it tried to negotiate with the department to find a way to keep the appropriated segments of the course.
The club suggested altering the boundaries in the new lease to reflect the current layout, offering a "land swap" wherein it would give back twice as much land to the government from other sections of the course it wasn't using. It even offered to weed and maintain the dune boundaries within the coastal reserve if it was allowed to keep the course in its current configuration.
The department declined to accept any compromise, insisting the areas beyond the legal boundary be returned to their natural state.
The Standard asked the department why it had refused to compromise on a relatively small sliver of land within the coastal reserve but it declined to say.
The biggest loss is the iconic 15th tee, which many members and visitors associate strongly with the identity of the course and from which many of the classic course photographs are taken. It sits entirely outside the boundary and the hole will have to be rerouted to the original 15th tee box, which lacks the current tee's commanding views.
Club manager Mitchell Grant said there was no question the club had "gone over the boundaries that are there" and accepted the need to relinquish the land.
"We asked the department questions to try to work out a solution where we could maintain the course as it is, but that wasn't an option that was given back to us," Mr Grant said.
"The main point is we exceeded those boundaries. Obviously we'd prefer if we didn't have to move."
He said the change to the 15th tee would be an adjustment.
"From a visual point of view a lot of our marketing material is taken from that tee box looking back over the course," he said.
"You'll see some of it from the new tee box, even if it's just a glimpse."
The tee was moved to its current position about 20 years ago. Mr Grant said he didn't know how it had been moved outside the legal boundary of the course without anybody noticing.
"That would've happened two decades ago, well outside my involvement with the club. I can't speak for the mindset at the time, maybe they thought that was within the land," he said.
While the other problem holes rarely stray more than 5 metres beyond the boundary, the new layout will have to come in at least 10 metres to avoid the right hand edge of the course being a hard, straight line with the "out of bounds" directly abutting the fairway.
The plan is to allow a 10-metre-wide strip of the current fairway along the right side of the 12th and 14th holes to grow out, after which it can be mown and contoured. Mr Grant said the left hand side of the fairways would have to expand into the current rough and longer grass.
"We are going to try to mow the left hand side out, the 14th is a wide fairway as is so there is plenty of landing zone right now, but it's about getting that left hand side to fairway height," Mr Grant said.
The newly discovered boundary also comes within about two metres of the small 14th green, meaning a ball missing the green marginally or rolling off could easily end up out of bounds. Mr Grant said despite the proximity of the boundary there were no plans to move the green.
"It is very close, but there are things we could do, for example we could plant things there to catch the ball before it enters out of bounds," he said.
"We will fine tune those things as we go. We don't want to go rebuilding greens for the sake of it."
Mr Grant said he didn't know how much the substantial changes would cost the club, nor whether the government would contribute to the cost of the renovations.
"We are just putting some costs together now, so I don't know how much at the moment," he said.
"We haven't explored government support. I'm not sure what sort of offers there would be for this sort of thing."
The club aims to move to the new layout by December 1, 2023, but the timeline would depend on the weather allowing the changed sections of the course to grow.
Mr Grant said the club was "trying to show we are respectful managers of the land" and wanted to have "a good working relationship" with the department.
"We are looking to make the best of the situation and if there are opportunities to improve the holes we will explore that," he said.
