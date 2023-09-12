Hugh McCluggage is watching his former club's Hampden league flag tilt with great interest despite being thousands of kilometres away in the midst of an AFL finals campaign with the Brisbane Lions.
The South Warrnambool export, alongside parents Sam and Christine, watched via live-stream the Roosters - featuring younger brother Myles - defeat North Warrnambool Eagles in Saturday's second semi-final.
Just hours later, the Lions vice captain was out on the Gabba, starring in the side's commanding qualifying-final win over Port Adelaide.
He collected 26 disposals in the match to go with a goal, as the Lions downed the Power 123-75 to book a home preliminary final.
"It was great to see them (Roosters) get over the line, into their first grand final since 2011," he said.
"They've got a good group of players, I'm pretty close with a lot of them from when I played back there in my junior days and also the Rebels - big Shannon Beks (who is) having a great year and a few guys like that."
The Roosters will contest the decider on Saturday, September 23 while the Lions will face either Melbourne or Carlton in a preliminary final on potentially the same day.
"We might actually have a clash when they play their grand final which is unfortunate but I'm hoping they can get over the line," McCluggage said.
The Lions are viewed as a genuine premiership contender and should they triumph in the preliminary final, will feature in their first grand final since 2004.
McCluggage, who played his 150th game earlier in the season, has again been a key contributor to the side, averaging more than 22 disposals from 23 games this year.
The midfielder lauded the support he had received from home in the south-west.
"A lot of players that went through the Fitzroy system they still support the Lions really well down there," he said.
"There's always people bobbing up that take a fair interest in what we're doing so I appreciate all the support from back home and hopefully we can do them proud this year."
