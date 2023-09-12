When Port Fairy's Lilian Kerber arrived in Australia by boat in 1953, she had just three weeks to sew her own wedding dress and get married.
Her husband Werner, now 93, had come to Australia from Germany a year earlier, and on Tuesday September 12 the couple celebrated 70 years of marriage.
The couple first met at a policemen's ball in Berlin and they "never left each other's side after that night". That was until Werner answered the call to come and work on the Victorian railways.
But it wasn't long until Lilian, now 94, was on a ship bound for Australia after he wrote her telling her to join him.
The secret to a long lasting union, Lilian said, was "love each other", "take things easy" and live within your means.
Daughter Sabrina was in Port Fairy to help the couple mark the milestone - even if it did mean they had to do it in hospital where Werner is recovering from a broken hip and pelvis after a fall.
Werner was among 600 railway recruits who came to Australia in 1952, and after undergoing training at Ararat, he was posted to Port Fairy as a porter.
Sabrina said Werner didn't like the way the police force was going in Germany and opted to emigrate to Australia.
"They were going to get all the young policemen to go to West Germany to be part of a NATO force, and he'd had enough of the fighting and war," Sabrina said.
They were just children during WWII but they were old enough to witness some of the horrors.
Lilian didn't talk much about the war, Sabrina said, but she did see awful things such as a train load of Russian soldiers which had been burnt while she was walking to school.
Werner lived with his parents and brother in a multi-storey apartment in a little village which was hit twice by bombs.
"During the war a bomb came through and hit his mother's solid marble dressing table and the bomb split into bits but didn't go off," Sabrina said.
"But then later on, one got in there and set fire to the place and they had to move and live with neighbours."
Werner later worked at the aerodrome during the Berlin airlift helping to unload all the goods that were being flown in at the end of the war in 1948-49.
It was the first time Werner had tasted Coke-a-Cola which the soldiers were giving away for free at the airport.
He also worked at a perfume factory before joining the police force.
Lilian was a tailoress in Germany and used to make suits for actors, including Hardy Kruger who went on to star alongside Laurence Olivier in A Bridge Too Far.
Sabrina said anyone who came to Australia back then had to be sponsored, and the Port Fairy station master had paid the bond. "She had three weeks to get married or get back to Germany," she said.
"When they came, they knew they'd never really see their parents again."
The couple only returned to Germany once after they left but that wasn't until 1983.
To get a promotion with the railways Werner had to move around the state, and he worked his way up to become station master at Berwick where he retired on his 60th birthday.
About five years ago, the couple returned to their first Australian home - the town where Werner, along with some of his mates, helped establish Port Fairy's surf lifesaving club.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.