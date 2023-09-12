GRAND finalist South Warrnambool is grateful to be in an enviable position at the selection table.
AFL draft contenders George Stevens and Luamon Lual, who will attend the national combine in October, are available to play for their home club after Greater Western Victoria Rebels' season ended on Sunday.
Bottom-age defender Wil Rantall is also in the frame after coming off a career-best game at Coates Talent League level.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said no decision had been made on who would play in the Hampden league decider on Saturday, September 23 at Reid Oval.
The Roosters will play either North Warrnambool Eagles or Terang Mortlake in a fortnight's time.
"It is probably the talk of everyone at the moment but we won't have match committee until six o'clock Saturday night when we know who our opposition is going to be be," Battistello told The Standard.
"We know they're available but who we use will probably depend on what opposition we come up against and all three of them will certainly be available to play under 18s (in the preliminary final against Hamilton Kangaroos) this weekend as well.
"We might encourage a couple of them if they feel like they need to do that and if they feel like they need a rest then they can use that time as well."
Battistello said recruiters liked to see draft prospects play in open-age competition.
"They have played in an under-age competition all year - George has had some exposure at the VFL level which he's taken upon himself to facilitate - so our understanding is some of these (AFL) clubs want to see them do it in a divvy one competition against men," he said.
"They're available to play; they're back in our program now after they've completed their Rebels, AIS and Vic Country commitments."
Battistello said the Roosters' selection headaches were challenging but a positive for the club as it highlighted its depth.
"I'd certainly rather be in this position than where we were last year where we were losing some of our better players to injuries," he said.
"We've lived through both sides of it and while there's selection pressure on, as a coaching staff we'd rather be in that position than trying to manage injured players."
