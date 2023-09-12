The Standard
Home/Video/Animal
Watch

Four Hockey South West players book tickets to 2023 Australian masters championships

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated September 12 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Therese Burke, Anna Dyson, Kyme Rowe and Chris Thompson have been selected to represent Victorian masters teams. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Therese Burke, Anna Dyson, Kyme Rowe and Chris Thompson have been selected to represent Victorian masters teams. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

REGULAR Victorian masters players are preparing for a change to the national championships set up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.