REGULAR Victorian masters players are preparing for a change to the national championships set up.
Hockey South West quartet Therese Burke, Anna Dyson, Kyme Rowe and Chris Thompson will compete in Western Australia at the same venue.
Burke, Dyson and Rowe will team up in the women's over 50 state team while Thompson has graduated to the men's over 70 side.
"This year for the first time they're having what they call a Mega Masters where both the men and women are going to be competing at the same venue so we're all off to Perth," Kirkstall-based Burke said.
Thompson made his first appearance at the Australian competition when he was 45.
"I have competed nearly every year, missed the odd year here and there," he said.
"This is my first year in the 70s (team) and I was pretty chuffed to get picked because surprisingly people aren't dropping off the twig, they're actually staying fitter and competition for spots is still highly competitive."
Rowe said Thompson was the "bottom-age young gun" and "the fastest in the team".
It's the fact the Hockey Australian masters tournament gives players a chance to test themselves against their peers that drives Rowe.
"For me it's about competing against your own age group," Warrnambool-based Rowe said.
"Usually with weekly competitions you're chasing around 14, 15 year olds, so when you actually get back playing against your age group it's more challenging because everyone is almost at the same level."
The camaraderie also inspires the quartet to strive for state honours each year.
"It's great to support the other Victorian teams too. You make friendships across the age groups," Dyson said.
