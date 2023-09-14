The Standard
Survey informs council's decision to move Hamilton EV charger

By Madeleine McNeil
September 14 2023
Southern Grampians Shire councillors will discuss the results from a public survey to determine the most suitable site for a Hamilton EV charger at its monthly meeting on Wednesday. September 13. Picture supplied
A controversial Hamilton EV charger will be moved from its current site metres from a veteran memorial with councillors declaring the initial consultation process could have been better handled.

