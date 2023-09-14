A controversial Hamilton EV charger will be moved from its current site metres from a veteran memorial with councillors declaring the initial consultation process could have been better handled.
Southern Grampians Shire councillors voted to move the ECV charger from Beersheba Memorial Park to Hamilton Place, behind the visitor information centre, at its September 13 meeting following the results of a pubic survey.
EVIE Networks and council identified and approved three suitable sites. The community was asked to consider all three options and vote for the most appropriate location.
A large number of survey respondents supported moving the charger to Hamilton Place, which some councillors said would also encourage visitation to the information centre.
The council-run survey was issued as part of public consultation after community outcry that the charger, which was installed in May, was not the most suitable location.
Of the 383 survey responses, 270 respondents voted to relocate the charger from its current location near Beersheba Memorial Park to Hamilton Place.
Councillor Mary-Ann Brown moved a motion noting the outcome of the community consultation, to determine the location of the EV Charger be moved to Hamilton Place and full costings be completed and returned to council.
Councillor Katrina Rainsford seconded the motion.
"What we've learnt from this is we need to have better community engagement," Cr Rainsford said.
She said while council "did engage quite effectively" with the Dunkeld community where the shire's other EV charger was installed "we all did not realise that we were not engaging with the community in Hamilton," Cr Rainsford said.
Councillor Albert Calvano said there would be "some cost to the ratepayer" with the charger's relocation.
Cr Calvano noted figures mayor David Robertson had previously mentioned with approximate costs of $5000 to move it in close proximity of its current location or about $60,000 to move it to a new site.
After the meeting Southern Grampians Shire chief executive officer Tony Doyle said it would work through the cost of relocating the EV station over the coming month.
Councillor Mary-Ann Brown said there were various community members "worried about the location", not "just" Hamilton RSL members.
"We're all aware this could have been handled in a better way and I think it's encouraging there was such a significant response to it," Cr Brown said.
Mr Doyle said while council undertook some community engagement about the location of the Hamilton charge point, it neglected to consult with the RSL, which was an oversight.
The EV car charger was installed in May, metres away from a veterans' monument in Beersheba Memorial Park, drawing the ire of the service community and public outcry, calling for it to be moved.
The Naval Association Australia South West Victoria Sub Section president Lee Priest wrote to the shire in August expressing its "deep disappointment and strident opposition" to the EV charger's remaining in its current location.
