Warrnambool year 12 student Sienna Gladstone has received a prestigious state VCE award for her exemplary leadership.
Sienna, 18, was named the 2023 VCE Leader of the Year at Melbourne's Treasury Theatre on September 8 for her leadership and advocacy work in mental health awareness and consent education.
Her Brauer College teachers nominated Sienna for the awards where she was one of eight finalists from 45 nominees across Victoria.
Mortlake College P-12 students Holly Hetherington and Mitchell Hughes and Warrnambool's King's College student Jorga McNaughton were also nominated.
Sienna said she was surprised to be named overall winner and the other seven finalists were incredible.
She said she was "blown away" with their work and thought she had "no chance".
"I chronically underestimate myself and my achievements because I think what everyone else is doing is so cool, I forget that what I'm doing is also making a difference," Sienna said.
"I honestly do it because I love it and not because I feel I have to, so to be nominated by my school I think was really incredible."
Sienna was shortlisted for an online interview and asked about her best leadership qualities and greatest achievement.
The judges said Sienna was a passionate and courageous leader who consistently advocated for consent education and mental health awareness.
"Every advocate has a reason for doing what they do and it was so apparent - the passion in the room was just amazing," she said.
"Being around like-minded people you could tell the amount of love we had for each other. We've all been through something, even if it doesn't share the same title, and it's made us the people we are today."
The award recognised Sienna's achievements which included establishing a student voice body with teens across Australia, while volunteering at state level as a Victorian Student Representative Council (VicSRC) executive advisory committee member.
She was a VicSRC ambassador liaison in 2021 and 2022 and is a Youth Affairs Council Victoria-trained affirmative consent peer educator and young peer group facilitator, travelling around the state to educate young people about running workshops, advocacy and respectful relationships.
Sienna and the Brauer College SRC were awarded the VicSRC's Student Led Project of the Year in 2022 for an emotional support program they introduced at the college to help with student wellbeing.
Sienna, who is an active debater, also won the Lions Australia National Public Speaking Title at an event in Queensland in 2023.
