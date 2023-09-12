The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

P-plater loses control, bogs car which catches fire

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:24am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hoon driving P-plater destroys car day after paying $8000 for it
Hoon driving P-plater destroys car day after paying $8000 for it

A Portland apprentice chef who lost control of his new car doing a burnout, got bogged and the car caught on fire has now been ordered to do a road trauma awareness course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.