Hoon driving P-plater destroys car day after paying $8000 for it

A Portland apprentice chef who lost control of his new car doing a burnout, got bogged and the car caught on fire has now been ordered to do a road trauma awareness course.
The $8000 car was bought just the day before an accident near Portland during March this year and a burnout led to James Matthew Banks Mena, 19, losing control of his new car.
Banks Mena pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to deliberately losing traction.
He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond and ordered to take part in a road trauma awareness course.
Police alleged there was a single-vehicle collision during March about 4pm near the Lawrence Rocks lookout.
Banks Mena did a 20-metre burnout, but lost control, became bogged and in an effort to get out the vehicle out it caught fire and emergency services were notified.
Fire Rescue Victoria officers attended and the fire was extinguished.
The vehicle was determined to be an insurance write-off.
A lawyer for Banks Mena said her client had attempted to reverse after getting bogged and then the vehicle caught fire.
Banks Mena had bought the car the day before for $8000 and he had taken out a loan of $5000, which he is still paying off.
He told police his actions were dumb, stupid and idiotic and it was an expensive lesson as the vehicle was not insured.
"He could not sleep he was that concerned about what he had done," the lawyer said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said drink driving laws were introduced years ago making it mandatory for drivers under the influence of alcohol to face bans from driving.
He said likewise young inexperienced and often male drivers also regularly lost their licences after being charged with hoon driving.
The magistrate noted that Banks Mena had told friends how easy it was to lose control and the devastating impact of his experience.
