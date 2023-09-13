GLEN MARTIN played over 200 club games for North Warrnambool Eagles before his career came to an end in 2008 playing at Lake Wendouree. Nowadays, his sporting focus is in the world of competitive water skiing. He goes Under the Auld Pump.
Born in Warrnambool on March 12, 1988.
Wife: Sara. Child: Theodore.
Parents: Fiona and Lee. Siblings: Tim and Georgia.
Education: Grassmere Primary School before going to Brauer College, Warrnambool.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be back in 2013 when I was water skiing competitively against my dad Lee and brother Tim at Moomba.
Glen, your early education was at Grassmere Primary School. Did you live on a farm at Grassmere when you were young?
No. We were on five acres. We had a couple of cattle. I've got great memories of my childhood.
My dad Lee worked as a carpenter at Warrnambool's Base Hospital for many years before going to South West TAFE as a teacher.
Mum worked as the nurse at Warrnambool's Deakin University for more than 30 years. Mum saw students who were sick out at the university. She has subsequently retired and is now smelling the roses and looking after the grandkids.
Before we talk about your water skiing exploits, I'm interested to know did you play any other sports in your early years?
I played a lot of competition tennis in my junior years in Warrnambool and had a hit of cricket with Grassmere until I was 16 years old.
I made a few runs and got a couple of wickets but I preferred to play tennis in the summer months and over the winter months I played footy out at North Warrnambool.
I started out in the junior grades and worked my way through the under 12s, 14s, 16s and under 18s and then reserves before playing my first senior game in 2005.
I was in year 11 when I made my senior debut for North Warrnambool against Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
There had been a few different senior coaches at the club as I worked my way through the various grades.
I can still remember Anthony Stockwell, Leigh McCluskey, Michael Kol, Wayne Walsh, Simon Geljon and Jason Porter had stints as the senior coach.
I'm testing my brain a bit here but I think the senior side lost over 50 consecutive games in the mid-2000s and I played in a lot of them as a young player.
Did you play in the senior side when they broke the long drought of defeats? If you did, how many players knew the words of the theme song after the game?
Yes. That's a good point - I was one of the lucky ones who had played in the junior grades when they won games so I knew the club song but when we did break the long drought some of the senior players were looking up at the wall as the words of the song were written there.
I ended up playing 230 games for the club which included my junior games to playing senior footy and I reckon in that total I only played in about 35 winning sides.
We had some good young players out at North Warrnambool in my time there including Matthew Wines, Adam Chambers, Tom Batten, plus Josh and Jeremy Parkinson.
I was 20 when I moved to Ballarat to attend university and I started playing footy for Lake Wendouree. My footy career came to a screaming halt in one year at Lake Wendouree.
Why did your footy career come to a halt with Lake Wendouree?
I got crunched in the middle of the back in a marking contest in 2008. I had terrible back pain for a fair while - in the end I could run but I couldn't kick a footy.
I was really struggling so I decided to concentrate on water skiing.
When did the interest for water skiing begin?
Mum and dad used to take us up to Lake Bolac as young children. We would load up the caravan and head up to Lake Bolac on Boxing Day and stay there for January school holidays. They were marvellous times and we would do a lot of water skiing while we were there.
Lake Bolac dried up in 2004 so we would go to Mildura for a couple of years and then after a while we went to Bridgewater on Loddon not far from Bendigo and we've been going there for 14 years over the summer break.
Glen, I've often thought water skiing is a dangerous sport. Is that a fair assumption?
It is a fair assumption. You've got to be extremely careful. I've been very lucky during my career competing in various events that I've sprained my ankles a few times and I broke my nose on one occasion.
My brother Tim broke his left leg in one accident when he was water skiing. The margin for error is very small.
Water skiing is all about balance and technique. I've been lucky to have represented Victoria six times in the National Tournaments at Easter.
The tournaments are held in different states around Australia and are the pinnacle for the sport in this country.
What's the longest jump that you've done as a water skier?
My best is 47.7 metres at the national titles in 2012.
The distance is measured from the end of the ramp to when you touch down in the water. The world record is 76.4 metres.
I started jumping at the age of 18 which is comparably late for the sport because normally people start at 10 years old.
Glen, you took up boat driving for events. When did that begin?
It was in 2008. I was asked if I could drive at one of the tournaments and I've done it ever since.
I drove at the World Championships in Mexico in 2012 before going on to various other events and I drove at the US Masters - an esteemed invitation-only competition - on Robin Lake in Georgia in May 2020.
I've been fortunate to have driven at nine Moomba Masters and water skiing events in Italy, Spain, Chile, Malaysia and the US at varying levels and disciplines.
I'm heading over to Florida in the United States in a few weeks to drive at the open world water skiing championships from October 8 to 15.
I'm one of four people in the world that will be driving at the event.
It's a great thrill to be involved and to see the best water skiers in the world compete up close is something which will be a huge thrill.
