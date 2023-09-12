Warrnambool's Catherine Kelson is no stranger to the sinking feeling of seeing a white slip of paper on the windscreen of her car.
In fact, when the city council sold its ageing parking meters, her father purchased one for her as a gift, joking "you could probably afford one of these by now".
Mrs Kelson has lost count of the number of parking tickets she has received over the years.
And while she doesn't deny she was at fault, she knows the piece of paper is a sure way to ruin someone's day.
"I doubt I could count how many parking fines I've had over the years," Mrs Kelson said.
She said the parking phone app had helped reduce the number she received, but she knows how easy it is to forget to pay the fees.
"If I get them now it's because I'm hyper-focused on a job I need to do and I just get out of the car and go on my way - or my phone might be flat," Mrs Kelson said.
She said the reason parking fines were so frustrating was because they were simple to avoid.
However, it's easy to get distracted by the demands of every day life and forget to feed the meter, she said.
Mrs Kelson said she knew what it was like to be busy and on the go.
"There's so much more anxiety and stress than there has ever been," she said.
Mrs Kelson, who owns Vandebrew Cafe in Liebig Street, decided she wanted to do something simple to help make the day of someone who received a fine a little brighter.
She is offering a free coffee to people who bring a copy of their parking ticket within three days of receiving it.
"No one leaves the house wanting to get a ticket but if you get one, come and see us and we'll cheer you up," Mrs Kelson said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.