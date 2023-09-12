The Standard
Warrnambool's Steve Mitchell, Mick Edwards among Victoria's armed bowling national championship team

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:00pm
South-west armed lawn bowlers Stephen Mitchell, Mick Edwards and Damian Riches, pictured at the 2022 national championships, repeated as national champions last week. Picture supplied
Five south-west lawn bowlers have lifted Victoria to a ninth-straight national armed bowling championship.

