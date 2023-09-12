Five south-west lawn bowlers have lifted Victoria to a ninth-straight national armed bowling championship.
Warrnambool division one pennant teammates Stephen Mitchell and Mick Edwards, along with Cobden's Damian Riches, Port Fairy competitor Simon Cullinane and Heywood's Mick Swan, were among a 17-player squad (which included two reserves) to win the national championship in Devonport, Tasmania last week.
The squad, split into three teams of five, played singles, fours, pairs and triples.
Mitchell, who played triples and fours, said Victoria historically boasted a strong line up.
"It's been going for nine years now and we've won all of them," Mitchell, 59, said.
"We're pretty much loved and hated at the same time."
For Mitchell, it was his sixth straight national championship with the side. He said both the competitive and social sides to the championships pushed him to vie for selection each year.
"It's really enjoyable, the trips away, it's a great team atmosphere more than anything," he said. "And it's good to win national championships too.
"You've got to play the best to get the best out of yourself. That's the whole idea of it."
Mitchell, who has bowled for more than 15 years - half that time at Koroit before moving across to Warrnambool - has utilised a bowling arm for 10 seasons.
"I couldn't bowl now without it, I have a crook neck," he said. "That's the whole idea of the arms, it keeps people in the game."
Mitchell said he would aim for selection in next year's Victorian side with the national championships to be held in New South Wales.
Current team members receive an automatic trial the following year, while those looking to break into the squad must play well at tournaments to receive an invite.
"The first step is already taken when you're in the team," Mitchell said.
A home championships could also be on the cards for Mitchell and his south-west counterparts.
City Memorial - which sponsors the event - will host the armed bowling national championships in 2025.
