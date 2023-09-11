The federal government's Housing Australia Future Fund fails to address supply issues in regional areas, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He has backed a call from independent politician Helen Haines for the federal government to fund the critical infrastructure needed to get regional housing developments off the ground.
Dr Haines put a proposal to parliament on Monday that would mandate a percentage of the National Housing Infrastructure Facility's funding be directed to the regions to build the roads, electricity and sewage needed to grow housing supply.
"We have significant issues with the approach the Labor government is taking through its Housing Future Fund," Mr Tehan said.
"Allowing local government in rural and regional areas to make more land available and to make it more affordable would help the situation."
Mr Tehan said the federal government's fund didn't look at providing key infrastructure for housing developments including sewerage, water and high-speed internet.
He said the federal government needed to prioritise funding for rural and regional areas to encourage more people to live outside of metropolitan cities.
State Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell told The Standard last month the region's housing crisis would get worse if more land was not made available.
"There are no blocks available in Warrnambool," Ms Britnell said.
She said the low supply of land was the most critical factor in the housing shortfall.
Dr Haines, whose proposal is backed by a coalition of regional independents, including Bob Katter, Rebekha Sharkie and Andrew Gee, said the nation was faced with a shortage of infrastructure needed for housing developments.
"We are faced with a real shortage of critical enabling infrastructure. Things like sewage, water power, paving, pathways, roads," Dr Haines said.
"Those things that open up the land and enable housing development to get to first base.
"It's not the silver bullet, but it is a significant part in the overall picture of how we get supply into rural and regional Australia."
Housing Minister Julie Collins said the investment fund would go towards long-term changes in the sector with it poised to generate 30,000 social and affordable rental homes over five years.
