There is little time to dwell in finals and for Cobden, a response from its lacklustre second semi-final performance is needed to keep its open netball premiership aspirations alive.
The Bombers were outgunned by Hampden league rivals South Warrnambool 61-37 on Saturday, and must now face another of their more recent traditional rivals - Koroit - in a preliminary final.
Speaking after Saturday's loss, Cobden playing coach Sophie Hinkley believed her side was able to overcome not only the semi-final result, but a possible re-match against the Roosters if they were able to survive the preliminary final.
"We've done this before, it's a very similar margin we were beaten by earlier in the season and then we were able to change our mindset and come back and have a win against them," she said of the Bombers' two home-and-away matches against South Warrnambool in 2023.
"I have full faith in the girls they will be able to come away from this game and be kind to themselves emotionally and physically and to recover and prepare themselves to face Koroit and give ourselves every chance of having another go at South."
The numbers are in Cobden's favour. As Hinkley mentioned, the Bombers turned a 28-goal defeat to South in round nine into an eight-goal win in round 17. They also responded to that first South loss a week later with a three-goal win against Koroit - their preliminary final opponent.
Head-to-head, the Bombers have the Saints' number, winning the past six encounters.
This season, Cobden defeated Koroit by margins of 19, three and 18 goals, while they also won both finals against the Saints in 2022 albeit with slightly different line ups from both sides.
For the Bombers, who have lost the past three grand finals, mental fortitude has become a key focus. It's something Hinkley hopes to develop in 2024, after recently signing on as coach for a fifth year.
Against the Roosters on Saturday, that shift in mindset didn't come quickly enough or from enough people.
"We've been working around some really specific tools we can use to change our mindset and to bring ourselves out of a slump like that," Hinkley said. "And I think (on Saturday) we probably just didn't use them enough and didn't use them effectively and all at the same time.
"I think sometimes, with a side like South, you need all seven people collectively to have an entire mindset shift and just having one person shift their mindset isn't enough and it requires a collective effort across the entire court which is a huge ask.
"I can imagine anyone watching (on Saturday) would have been sympathetic to what a tough ask it was for us to peg that back especially against a South side."
The Bombers have the added bonus of playing their full nine-player squad against Koroit with defender/midcourter Alicia Blain returning. Hinkley didn't want to risk the sore Blain against South.
"That (Blain not playing) changed our ability for us to make some changes and have that versatility within our side which is a great asset of ours," she said. "We do obviously have that injection that is available to us (this) week and hopefully the week after."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.