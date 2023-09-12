South-west residents still connected to the 3G network are being urged to upgrade before it's phased out next year.
Telstra's Victorian regional general manager Steve Tinker said customers across the region had access to a mix of 3G, 4G and 5G mobile coverage but 3G would cease by June next year.
"The vast majority of devices people use in south-west Victoria are already connected to the 4G or 5G network," he said.
"In fact, only 1.5 per cent of all active mobile devices solely use the 3G network while a further 0.6 per cent can use 4G but for some reason the users have switched off access to the 4G network and are using 3G.
"In terms of point of sale (EFTPOS) machines, there are only a couple of hundred units across these five council areas that are 3G only, so we would encourage these traders to contact their local bank in coming months to upgrade their device or network access.
"For IOT devices being used on farms like water tank sensors, less than one per cent are 3G only enabled, and we encourage these users to talk to their suppliers and get them upgraded."
When phased-out, the mobile network would become the third Telstra has retired. The 1G network was closed in 2000 and the 2G network was turned off in 2016.
The third generation was introduced to Australia by Telstra in 2005 while 4G began rolling out in 2011 and 5G in 2019.
Mr Tinker said Telstra representatives would visit Hamilton and Dunkeld on September 26 and Port Fairy on September 27 to discuss improvements to the network, technology available to assist improved connectivity, and the importance of telecommunications during times of natural disasters.
It would also be an opportunity to discuss the closure of the 3G network.
An Optus spokesperson said it would continue notifying its customers who relied on the 3G service about the change.
