The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Telstra, Optus urge south-west residents to upgrade before 3G mobile network ceases

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:18am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South-west residents still connected to the 3G mobile network are being urged to upgrade before the service is phased out in June, 2024.
South-west residents still connected to the 3G mobile network are being urged to upgrade before the service is phased out in June, 2024.

South-west residents still connected to the 3G network are being urged to upgrade before it's phased out next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.