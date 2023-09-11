Help may be available for south-west parents who have been told they need an assessment completed by an occupational therapist to access NDIS funding.
South West Advocacy executive officer Jennie Trigg said the organisation had identified a need to provide some funding for this common request.
"We've identified there are some people who have been advised they need an assessment done but are on waiting lists and some people are in a situation where they can't afford to get one done," Ms Trigg said.
She said the organisation allocated funds for assessments on a case-by-case basis.
Ms Trigg said the organisation was keen to help as some people had been advised their NDIS applications had been knocked back due to a lack of evidence.
"We've identified a gap and we're trying to help the people who need it most," she said.
Ms Trigg contacted The Standard after reading a report on a woman who was frustrated her son had been on a waiting list for two years to see an occupational therapist.
She said the organisation could also help with NDIS applications and NDIS review requests.
Ms Trigg said the organisation offered free assistance to people who needed it most.
A shortage of occupational therapists is being experienced not only in the south-west, but across Australia, The Standard reported last week.
In response to the shortage, Deakin University will offer an occupational therapy course at its Warrnambool campus in 2024.
