Outgoing Cobden co-coach Dan Casey departs the Bombers in a better position than when he arrived after the side's 22-point loss to Terang Mortlake in Sunday's Hampden league first semi-final.
Casey, who has held the job the past two seasons, announced in July he would be stepping down for family reasons, with co-coach Brody Mahoney to take the reins solo in 2024.
The Bombers mentor conceded he was disappointed his side couldn't overcome the Bloods but reflected positively on his tenure.
The former Camperdown coach led the side to an improved sixth-place last year after the club was ninth when the 2021 season was cut short because of the pandemic. The Bombers had finished eighth in 2018 and 2019.
Mahoney came on-board as a co-coach this season and together the pair guided the side to a fifth-placed finish and an elimination final win against Koroit - the side's first finals victory since 2017.
"(I'm) probably not ready to finish up yet but I'm just really proud I suppose," Casey told The Standard.
"Two years ago, no one wanted to do the job and last year we weren't supposed to win a game and we (just) missed out on finals.
"This year we added a couple of players and a co-coach and here we are playing in a semi-final to play in a prelim. So just really proud, I'm very lucky to be able to be part of the club and part of such a great community.
"For what these boys have done the past two years has just been incredible. I take my hat off to them."
Casey, though sad to be leaving, is delighted with the club's state.
"We've got good numbers in every grade," he said.
"It's not about winning premierships - but it's nice to - it's about numbers, people want to be at the club and things like that.
"It's been a huge turnaround, the culture's amazing. You see in the rooms after the game, we had a loss and there's hundreds of people in here.
"It's in good hands now with Brody, he's the head coach now and he'll add a bit more professionalism to it and the journey only starts now."
