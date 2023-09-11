Accused high-end drug dealer withdraws bail application

A Warrnambool woman accused of selling the drug ice to undercover investigators will need to convince a Supreme Court Justice she is serious about rehab if she wants to be released from custody.
Demi Nash, 30, has been in custody since December 2022 after her arrest following a seven-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the Warrnambool region.
She was charged with the high-end offence of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, as well as three counts of traffic methamphetamine and a range of other offences.
Police allege the operation involved transcribed telephone calls and undercover police officers purchasing drugs from Ms Nash.
At one stage she was allegedly released from police custody and within five minutes she was arranging the sale of drugs to undercover police officers.
Police allege she told them she supplied the city and "they (police) can't catch me".
Ms Nash is also accused of being found with unexplained deposits of hundreds of thousands of dollars in her bank accounts.
She made an unsuccessful bail application in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in June 2023 and was expected to make a similar bid in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, September 11.
But that was withdrawn after her lawyer said there was no availability for Ms Nash at a residential rehabilitation facility.
The lawyer said her client now had a meeting teed up with a different facility, Odyssey House Residential Rehabilitation, that afternoon.
But Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said there was "not a shred of evidence" Ms Nash was ready, willing and able for rehabilitation.
She said the woman would need to prove she was genuine in her attempts at abstinence and rehabilitation was not just a way for her to be released from custody.
Justice Hollingworth said Ms Nash had a "terrible" criminal history "to put it mildly", and had attended Odyssey House in 2019 but walked out after only a number of days.
She said if a bail application came before the court again, she would need "serious evidence" before she considered releasing the woman from pre-sentence detention.
She said if Ms Nash was to attend rehab, and she walked out after a week or two, she would be "back in custody in a blink of an eye".
