The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused Warrnambool drug trafficker withdraws Supreme Court bail application

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused high-end drug dealer withdraws bail application
Accused high-end drug dealer withdraws bail application

A Warrnambool woman accused of selling the drug ice to undercover investigators will need to convince a Supreme Court Justice she is serious about rehab if she wants to be released from custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.