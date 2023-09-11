Father and son lucky to avoid injuries after tyre blow-out

A Warrnambool man and his teenage passenger son were fortunate to escape serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision north of Purnim on Sunday evening.
Warrnambool police Highway Patrol Unit members went to the accident scene at 6.10pm after emergency services were alerted.
A Mazda SUV suffered a tyre malfunction before crashing into a ditch and then into a tree.
The driver, a Warrnambool man in his 40s, and his 13-year-old son were taken by ambulance to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for assessment and treatment.
There was significant damage to the SUV.
A police spokesman said a tyre blow-out led to the collision near the new horse training complex near McSwains Road.
Police are urging drivers to take all possible care after a 14th person was killed on south-west roads for the year after a 31-year-old Queensland motorcyclist lost his life near Heywood on Friday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.