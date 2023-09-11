The Standard
Emergency services were called to north of Purnim on Sunday night

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 11:30am
Father and son lucky to avoid injuries after tyre blow-out
A Warrnambool man and his teenage passenger son were fortunate to escape serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision north of Purnim on Sunday evening.

