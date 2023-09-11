The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Warrnambool and District league 2023 grand final draws about 4000 crowd

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Around 4000 people attended grand final day for the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League. Picture by Sean McKenna
Around 4000 people attended grand final day for the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League. Picture by Sean McKenna

Wintry conditions didn't deter supporters from attending Warrnambool and District Football Netball League's showpiece event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.