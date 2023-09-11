Wintry conditions didn't deter supporters from attending Warrnambool and District Football Netball League's showpiece event.
The WDFNL held its grand final day at Reid Oval on Saturday, and while Nirranda walked away with back-to-back senior football and netball premierships, nine of the league's 10 clubs were represented across the grades with eight enjoying flag success.
President Kylie Murphy said the league was pleased with Saturday's crowd, and while they were yet to confirm exact attendance, it was estimated to be "around that 4000" mark.
Gate takings were also sitting about $39,000, which Murphy said was slightly down from last year.
"Considering Friday's weather was terrible...it was still a bit chilly (on Saturday) but happy with the attendance, it was very good," she said.
This year also saw the WDFNL football deciders - seniors, reserves and under 18s - live streamed for the first time.
Murphy said there were around 1500 viewers overall, with a consistent viewership of approximately 600 at any one time.
The remaining eight deciders were also filmed and released on demand on Monday.
"Hopefully (players) can sit back and watch their grand final game win or lose," Murphy said.
Saturday's WDFNL grand finals were the second contested following a two-year forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murphy, who congratulated all teams involved on the day, believed the league would continue to grow momentum in the future.
"Over the next few seasons, clubs will get to work again... I think the next couple of seasons will be bigger and better and we'll strive to do better," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.