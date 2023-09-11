North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie believes Nathan Vardy is "better for the run" after playing his first match in almost three months.
The Eagles fell by 43-points to South Warrnambool in the Hampden league second semi-final on Saturday but they get a second shot at booking a spot in the 2023 grand final when they face Terang Mortlake in the preliminary final.
Vardy played just his eighth game of the season against the Roosters - and first since round 11 in June - after recovering from a medium-term knee injury.
The AFL premiership player spent time up forward while he was also utilised as a chop out option for ruckman Ben Mugavin.
Though rested in the final term against the Roosters, Dowie confirmed Vardy would be right for the preliminary final at Reid Oval on September 16.
The Eagles' loss to the Roosters ended a six-game winning streak for the Bushfield-based club. Their last loss was against Cobden in round 13.
Dowie took the defeat with a grain of salt, believing the team would learn from it.
"We've got some guys playing their second final," he said. "The best team won, no doubt about that, but conditions didn't help, a few other things - we'll move on pretty quick."
Th Eagles are 2-1 in the head-to-head against Terang Mortlake this year.
The Bloods were 62-point winners back in April though the Eagles have had the edge in the second half of the year with a 40-point win in round 11 and a one-point victory in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
