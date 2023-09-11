The desire to help other people who faced a similar battle as her mother inspired Lucinda Watson to pursue a career as an occupational therapist.
The 27-year-old Warrnambool woman lost her mother Sandi to kidney cancer in 2013.
Her mother was only 49 and passed away just 12 months after she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I saw her working with health professionals and the amazing job they were doing," Ms Watson said.
When she looked up occupational therapy as a job, it resonated with her.
"I just felt that was my call to step up and make a difference in people's lives," Ms Watson said.
"I remember early on in my career working with a gentleman who had had a spinal cord injury and his goal was to be able to hug his granddaughter again.
"So that's something that we worked on together and it was just so amazing to see the impact that I had."
Additionally, she was amazed at the varied opportunities there were available for occupational therapists.
"It's a very rewarding career and you have the opportunity to work in so many areas.
"There are always opportunities to expand your skill set."
Ms Watson is in the process of helping set up the occupational therapy course at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus.
"Part of the reason Deakin brought it to Warrnambool was to fulfil the needs of the community," she said.
"We hope that students will decide to stay and work in the area."
Ms Watson grew up in Warrnambool and loves living in the seaside city.
She said she knew her mum would be proud of the career she chose.
"In a way I've used the situation of losing my mum as motivation to help me make a difference in other people's lives," she said.
The four-year course will be offered for the first time in 2024.
Ms Watson said there had been a high level of interest from people interested in completing the course.
She said it was hoped people would study in Warrnambool and decide to stay in the area to help address the shortage of occupational therapists.
The Standard reported last week there was a chronic shortage of occupational therapists in the region, with some people waiting for two years to secure an appointment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.