FARMERS have been urged to put their mental health first with the help of a Farmers' Night Out later this month.
The event will be held on Friday, September 22 and will include a performance from Triple M radio host and comedian Sarah Maree Cameron.
There will also be a panel discussion with Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson.
Mr Parkinson encouraged farmers in the south-west to attend the event and said humans were social creatures who needed social connection.
He said farmers were a high risk group for poor mental health due to them spending a lot of time by themselves and also facing many unpredictable challenges.
"It's about making a conscious choice that I need to do this for my mental health," he said.
"And it's a chance also to really catch up with lots of like minded people."
IN OTHER NEWS
The event is the brainchild of 2023 Leadership Great South Coast participants Jane Hinds, Michaela Meade and Mitchell Spencer and will also feature live music and a three-course dinner.
Ms Hinds said the evening was about celebrating farmers and opening up conversations around mental health.
"Our aim is to bring farmers and their families from across the region together to work on reducing stigma around mental health and increasing awareness of local support networks," she said.
"People need people and never more so than during these times.
"We invite all of our community to celebrate with us, to listen, talk, laugh and connect with those in our farming community."
The event will be held at the Noorat Recreation Reserve from 6.30pm and tickets can be purchased via the Farmers' Night Out website.
