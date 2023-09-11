Warrnambool's Jean Davis jumped to become a foster carer after realising how severe the shortage was across the region.
"Foster care is one of the best things we have done," Ms Davis said.
"My husband Mark and I had talked about becoming carers for a while and when a career change meant I had time on my hands, we decided to make the call to find out more.
"Our own kids were more independent at 11 and nine, and the time felt right. We have been carers for two years and we provide short-term care which fits with our lifestyle as we travel to swimming competitions throughout the state for my daughter to compete.
"There are different types of foster care and you can start off with whichever type fits you best. My own Mum became a foster carer almost 12 months ago and she does respite care, which means she has children for just a few days, which gives longer-term carers a much-needed break.
"Caring for children is a real family affair for us and my own kids love having their little buddies in our home, they treat them like their own siblings."
Brophy foster care engagement team leader Sheree Gee said Foster Care Week - from September 11 to September 17 - was an opportunity to recruit new carers, considering there was a severe shortage across the south-west.
She said the alternative for many children was being removed from their community to be placed in care in Geelong, Ballarat or Melbourne.
"The bottom line is we urgently need foster carers to join our network as they have such a profound impact on the kids in their care," she said.
Warrnambool resident and MacKillop's Victorian state manager for carer recruitment and development Tania Ferris said foster care inquiry numbers had fallen by nearly 50 per cent in some regions.
"We know that other agencies are dealing with a similar decline," she said.
"The bottom line is fewer carers becoming authorised means not enough homes for children and young people who need safety and security.
"In the most extreme cases, children risk being placed in short-term placements, forced to leave their community or moved into staff-run residential care homes.
"Our existing foster carers are amazing and many of them are increasing the numbers of children they look after or continue to care for children when they would have expected to retire.
"We're also limited with respite opportunities we can offer our long-term carers, which allows full-time carers to take time-out.
"Looking after children who can not live safely with their own families is not just someone else's responsibility, we all have a part to play."
A Brophy spokesperson said the agency was keen to support foster carers in every possible way. He said staff were working tirelessly to provide support to carers who carried out "incredible" work.
"Times are tough with a high cost of living and we're seeing the impacts of that right across our community," the spokesperson said.
"Brophy is dedicated to providing the highest quality support and care for our foster carers to ease any financial pressure and to supplement the carer reimbursement provided by the Victorian government.
"We offer 24-hour, locally-based support which means a staff member is always available to help carers navigate any situation at any time.
"We recognise and value the work our carers put in and believe wholeheartedly that it takes a village to raise a child and/or young person. That underpins our work and supporting our carers is our highest priority."
He said Brophy benefited from philanthropic generosity which allowed it to support carers in addition to reimbursement provided by the state government.
"The Foster Care Op Shop on Koroit Street is a huge support and provides much-needed funds for Brophy, Mackillop and Brophy Kinship Care to support carers in addition to the reimbursement they receive from the Victorian Government," the spokesperson said.
"An example of this might be a new pair of glasses or swimming lessons for a child or young person living in care. Their work is vital to supporting our carers and we can't express our appreciation enough for their generosity.
"Foster carers play a vital role in our community, offering love, stability, and a nurturing environment to children and young people to stay connected to their schools, hobbies, culture and sporting clubs."
