TICKETS are selling fast for Port Fairy's 'Two Mile Dinner' which will see the 2023 Melbourne Cup trophy as the showpiece for the function on Thursday, October 5.
Port Fairy is one of 41 destinations around Australia, along with six countries including Ireland, France, Japan and Hong Kong, to host the $600,000, 18 caret-gold trophy in the lead up to the cup on November 7.
The Port Fairy Cricket Club is hosting the October 5 function and spokesperson Wally Sheehan said there was plenty of interest in the event.
"Port Fairy holds a significant place in Melbourne Cup history as it's the birthplace of the 1985 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Pat Hyland," Sheehan said. "Pat, who won the 1985 Melbourne Cup on What A Nuisance was born and educated in the town before moving to Melbourne where he established himself as one of Australia's greatest jockeys.
"He is one of a handful of jockeys who have won the four majors in the Melbourne Cup plus Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Golden Slipper.
"We will be honouring Pat's racing deeds at the function. We've got numerous high-profile local racing identities attending including former stewards Des Gleeson, Frank Beattie and former top local jockey Neville Wilson.
"We've been overwhelmed with interest from people who wish to attend the function. We don't have many tickets left - my only advice is to get in quick if people want to attend."
The iconic trophy will also appear at Port Fairy's two primary schools as well at Port Fairy's Moyneyana House on October 5, before being in Koroit on October 6 for a community function.
POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow had to endure atrocious driving conditions on Friday before running Prophet's Choice in Adelaide on Saturday.
Prophet's Choice, under the urgings of jockey Kayla Crowther, got up to defeat Foxy Femme in a restricted $50,000 race at Morphettville.
Chow said towing the float from Warrnambool to the other side of Heywood was among the most hazardous driving conditions he had ever encountered.
"It was the worst driving conditions that I've had to drive in," he said. "The wind was really strong. They said it was over 100kmh. It was quite frightening.
"I pulled over a couple of times because trucks and cars were coming from the other way. We just had to take it easy. The wind seemed to ease on the other side of Heywood."
Chow said Saturday's win by Prophet's Choice helped pay for a 10-day holiday he had.
"I had a break in Darwin and Saturday's win paid for a big part of the holiday," he said. "I thought she would be hard to beat after her last start Warrnambool win. It was just the right race for her.
"She's an honest mare who is suited to races around the 1000-metre mark."
Prophet's Choice took her tally of wins to five from 26 starts with the restricted company victory.
MOUNT Gambier's John O'Connor was impressed with the maiden flat win by Loch Gorman at Casterton on Sunday but the veteran trainer believes the six-year-old could develop into a handy jumper next year.
"Loch Gorman is a work in progress," O'Connor said. "I thought it was a good win in the 1800-metre maiden.
"I'm sure the horse will get plenty of confidence out of that win. He's had a couple of jumps starts and shows ability but he's just needed time to learn about the jumping caper.
"Loch Gorman has a nice staying pedigree and that's a big plus for a jumps horse. There's a flat race over 3150 metres at Mount Gambier on September 24 and we may run him in that before giving him a break and setting him for the jumps races next year."
Sunday's win saw Loch Gorman pick up $14,800 in stakes for his connections.
AARON Purcell pulled the right rein running his imported galloper Meiner Legacy at Morphettville on Saturday, instead of going to Moonee Valley.
Purcell entered Meiner Legacy for races at both tracks but decided on the Morphettville option which the six-year-old won.
"The race at Morphettville looked an easier option and it proved right," the Warrnambool-based trainer said. "Meiner Legacy is a gross doing horse. He takes a bit of getting fit.
"We dropped him back in company to a 2400-metre in Adelaide and it all worked out.
"We'll now look at going to a 2500-metre race at Flemington on September 24 for his next outing before looking at running him in distance races under the lights over the summer months at Moonee Valley."
Meiner Legacy has won five of his 30 starts and won more than $310,000 in stake money.
YOUNG in-form apprentice jockey Ryan Houston will miss 10 meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Horsham on Saturday.
The charge related to Houston's ride on Galaxy Turf. Stewards found he allowed Galaxy Turf to shift in near the 900-metre mark.
His suspension started at midnight on September 11 and ends midnight September 20.
Stewards rated the incident to be in the mid-range. Four of Houston's last 10 rides have resulted in winners.
THE Group One filly North Star Lass has been joined by a host of well-bred mares including one from a brilliant Juddmonte family, as well as a share in exciting young stallion Supido and Group One galloper Detonator Jack, in the Inglis Digital September (Early) sale.
North Star Lass - trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott - was one of the best credentialed three-year-old fillies from a stunning crop that featured the likes of In Secret and Sunshine In Paris.
North Star Lass is one of many quality entries in the catalogue of 456 lots which features 245 racehorses (112 race fillies), 106 broodmares, 57 racehorse and stallion shares, 38 yearlings and 10 unbroken stock.
The final countdown of bidding for the September (Early) Online sale begins at 10am on Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.