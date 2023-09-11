South Warrnambool will go into this year's Hampden league open netball decider well-versed on how to navigate a two week lead-in.
Defender Meg Kelson, who was part of the Roosters' drought-breaking 2022 Hampden league flag, said the squad was excited to earn an early grand final berth but wouldn't let the hype shift their focus.
"Just taking it the same as any other week, we don't want to change our routine," Kelson told The Standard. "Just making sure we prioritise hydration, nutrition and recovery to make sure we have the best chance."
The Roosters, who also advanced to the 2022 final early, will await knowledge of their opponent at Saturday's preliminary final between Cobden and Koroit.
A strong defensive performance lifted the Roosters to a confidence-boosting 24-goal second semi final win against the Bombers on the weekend.
Kelson, who forms the Roosters' backcourt with Ally Melbolm (GK) and Carly Watson (GD), said the squad's aim had been to slow down the Bombers' high intensity attack and nullify the influence of star shooter Emily Finch, who struggled to find open space early in the contest.
"Our defensive end has been pretty settled, we've had the same line-up for most of the year," Kelson said. "We knew Emily Finch was a massive part of (Cobden's) team. Last time we played them, she shot majority of their goals."
Backing up from their 2022 premiership, coach Will Jamison described the biggest difference within his players in 2023 was their "growing netball smarts".
"When something is not working on court, they know how change it up, talk to each other and troubleshoot throughout the game," he said.
Another bonus for South Warrnambool has been the return of star midcourter Ally O'Connor, who links the Roosters' attack and defence effectively.
The Victorian Netball League talent, who took up a posting on the sidelines during last year's grand final victory, will get her chance in a fortnight to become a Hampden premiership player.
Jamison said he was thrilled for O'Connor, who he labelled "South Warrnambool born-and-bred" and credited her best-on-court performance on Saturday.
