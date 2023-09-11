Warrnambool is expected to boom when Victorian seniors access a week of free travel next month.
The travellers would be entitled to free transport covering all train, tram and bus services in both Melbourne and regional Victoria as part of Seniors Week from Sunday, October 1 to October 8, 2023.
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said the event presented a 'great opportunity' for Warrnambool.
"We want all older Victorians to take full advantage of Seniors Week, which is why all Victorian seniors card holders can access free travel on public transport services including V/Line during the festival," they said.
"This is a great opportunity for seniors to catch all the exciting activities and events that will be taking place right across the state - and the best way to get there is with public transport."
About 5000 passengers took advantage of free travel on the V/Line network in 2022 to travel to destinations across regional Victoria, including Warrnambool.
This year, there have been more than 300,000 passenger trips on the Warrnambool Line.
Seniors are encouraged to reserve a seat on all long-distance V/Line trains and reserved coaches by visiting a V/Line staffed station, ticket agent or by calling 1800 800 007.
To be eligible, passengers must carry their seniors myki card and Victorian seniors card, and touch on and off as normal, without charge.
For all services outside of the myki zone, seniors must show their Victorian seniors card as proof of eligibility for free travel.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.