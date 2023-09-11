Warrnambool Rangers coach Elijah Macchia says an intense training load in the lead up to the South West Victoria Football Association division one decider paid off with a premiership.
The Rangers stunned the Warrnambool Wolves 1-0 in Sunday's grand final at Stawell, to extend the Wolves' unwanted record of six losing top-grade deciders.
The Wolves were arguably in their best position to end that curse, unbeaten during the regular season with their goal differential +47 that of the Rangers.
But it was a second-half goal from George Paspaliaris that dashed their hopes and gave the Rangers the edge they needed to hold on for the win.
In a bittersweet moment for Paspaliaris, the premiership-winning goal came months after the Ranger was sent off with a red card against the Wolves in the opening round of the season in April and subsequently suspended for nine weeks.
He returned at the end of July to play the final six games of the season.
Macchia felt his group's composure against a quality Wolves outfit was the difference.
"The first 25 minutes of the second half, we just played so well, incredibly well," he said. "We controlled the game and kept the tempo going in our favour."
The first-year Rangers coach believed a positive mindset, as well as a strong training load leading into the match helped conquer the Wolves' intimidating record.
"In the semi-final against Corangamite, it was much more stressful," Macchia admitted. "But the week leading up to the final, we were really quite relaxed and calm. It felt good and it felt right.
"We worked pretty hard the last two weeks of training.
"We were doing two-hour sessions... it was quite intense for all the boys but they were all committed and they all wanted to win.
"It was really good by the lads."
Rangers captain Scott Twycross was named most valuable player in the decider, playing the left and right wing.
The Rangers joined the SWVFA division one competition in 2023, after previously fielding its top team in the Ballarat District Soccer Association.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool Wolves' women's squad won back-to-back league championships and premiership trophies, defeating Port Fairy Plovers 4-0 on Sunday.
Wolves captain Catherine Darkin was thrilled with the result, though applauded the Plovers for their competitive performance.
Midfielder Angie Paspaliaris was awarded most valuable player, kicking two of the Wolves' four goals, while a number of players stood up against the pressure of a grand final.
"(Angie) played really well, her passing and shots on goal were brilliant," Darkin said. "It was a well-deserved most valuable player.
"Bonnie Lucas in goals, she got a clean-sheet, she played really well.
"And our midfield, with Angie, Alexia Humphries and Debbie Clowes... it's a really strong midfield and they support our attackers and defenders which makes it really challenging for our opposition."
Darkin believed the Wolves' on-field chemistry had developed throughout the season, with a number of their younger players making significant development. She also credited the Wolves' senior players as strong leaders, while the new faces in the group this year had added a new dynamic.
She said the Wolves would continue to play over summer, holding social games at Harris Street Reserve on Monday from 6pm.
"It's a great opportunity for anyone that's looking at coming into the sport, to come down and have a try," she said.
In other SWVFA deciders, Warrnambool Wolves celebrated a maiden division two men's premiership, defeating Portland Panthers 2-1, while the club's under 17s won consecutive flags, also knocking off the Panthers 4-0.
Hamilton Raiders clinched the under 14 decider, winning a thrilling contest on penalties. With scores locked 5-all at the end of regulation, and again following extra time, the Raiders' nerves of steel won out in knock-out penalties.
In the under 12 contest, Warrnambool Rangers secured back-to-back flags, defeating the Wolves 5-0.
Macchia praised the Rangers' junior side for their success.
"They're a very good team and their coaches have got them working really well together," he said.
Wolves president Natasha Cummings said the club was "incredibly proud" of all its teams.
"This year has seen huge growth in all our soccer programs from MiniRoos through to masters and it is something that we look forward to building on in 2024," she said.
She said having five of the premierships won by Warrnambool-based clubs showed the depth and talent of players in the city.
