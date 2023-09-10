Farmers have been hit hardest by Corangamite Shire's 3.5 per cent rate hike but about 60 per cent of properties will receive a rate increase lower than that.
Rates notices for 2023-24 have landed in mailboxes across the shire, but director of corporate and community services David Harrington said the bill each ratepayer received would depend on the valuation of their property.
"The key factor in determining the change in rates each ratepayer pays is how their property value has moved compared to the average of other properties in the municipality," he said.
That means the average residential ratepayer would have seen their bills rise by just $3.97 or 0.3 per cent, while farmers would have taken the brunt of the hike in price due to a 28.5 per cent jump in rural land values.
Ratepayers have the option of paying their rates as a lump sum by February 15, 2024 or by quarterly instalments. The first instalment is due by September 30, 2023.
The council has also introduced the option of paying by Flexipay.
But Mr Harrington said property owners suffering financial hardship may be eligible for support available under the hardship policy.
"The policy provides them with a clear and transparent understanding of the options and assistance that are available," he said.
"Eligible applicants will be able to access deferred payment options and interest waivers on debts due."
The policy applies to all amounts owed to the council for rates, service charges, municipal charge and fire services levy, as well as non-rate debts including animal registrations, permits, fees and user charges.
In total, rates across all properties are expected to contribute $24.7 million to the council's 2023-2024 budget.
