Corangamite Shire residents receive rates notices for 2023-2024

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 11 2023 - 10:51am, first published 9:32am
Rates notices have been distributed across Corangamite Shire properties. The amount each resident will pay depends on land value.
Farmers have been hit hardest by Corangamite Shire's 3.5 per cent rate hike but about 60 per cent of properties will receive a rate increase lower than that.

Jessica Greenan

