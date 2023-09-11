The Grasmere Primary School community is rallying around one of its youngest students whose newborn sister is in a Melbourne hospital where she is expected to remain until December.
The school's 96 students dressed in bright colourful clothing on Friday, September 8 to show support and raise money for foundation student Evie Lamb, 6, and her family.
Evie's baby sister Gracie was born on August 21, 2023 with a cardiac condition but her family has since discovered her oesophagus does not connect to her stomach and she requires further surgery.
Evie and brother Eddie, 3, are yet to meet their sister and remain in the south-west in the care of grandparents, while mum Jess and dad Sam are in Melbourne with Gracie who is in the Royal Children's Hospital.
Foundation teacher Kate Warburton said the doctors tried to repair Gracie's oesophagus in surgery but were unsuccessful due to her small size.
"Gracie now needs time to grow so it looks like she will be at the Royal Children's Hospital for up to four months until Gracie is big enough that they can perform the surgery again," Mrs Warburton said.
She said the family knew Gracie had a heart condition prior to being born but the long stay in Melbourne was unexpected.
"We just wanted to show our support for their family because it's been a really, really rough couple of months for them," Mrs Warburton said.
"They knew they were going to be away for six weeks, but they're talking December now. It's going to be a really long couple of months for them.
"They were prepared for about six weeks in Melbourne which was going to be hard enough as it was with two little kids but then when the baby was born she was born with more complications, her oesophagus doesn't connect to her stomach.
"They tried to do one surgery to connect them up but it didn't reach so she needs time to grow before they can do the surgery again to mend the problem.
"She has to be in a special part of the hospital, Evie my student and her little brother Eddie, haven't met the baby yet which is really sad because they're not allowed in that part of the hospital."
Mrs Warburton said the small community raised more than $1000 on Friday and the final tally which included "generous donations" was still being counted.
"We've been absolutely blown away by the donations and the support we received."
Go to gofundme.com/f/gracie-lamb to donate.
