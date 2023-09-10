Sex offender who harassed retail workers released back into community

A registered sex offender who repeatedly harassed female retail shop workers in Warrnambool is back in the community.
Ian Cooper, 35, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in February 2023 to four charges of contravening a prohibition order and two counts of sexual assault.
His sentence was repeatedly deferred and on Monday, September 11, Cooper was jailed for the 104 days he served in pre-sentence detention.
He will be released back into the community on a good behaviour bond that will last for 12 months.
Detective Acting Sergeant Jacqui Eaton previously told the court that as of June 2021 Cooper was a registered sex offender for eight years.
On June 21 last year Cooper was also placed on a prohibition order to further protect the community.
That order included an 11pm to 6am home curfew and that he not follow, harass or stalk females or engage shop assistants in sexual or personal conversations.
Police claim Cooper breached his overnight curfew on December 28 when he was located in the Surfside Holiday Park at 11.30pm, when he said he was looking for a cigarette.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said Cooper had also gone to a Koroit Street shop twice in December and tried to chat up a shop assistant, the second time asking for her name and telephone number and kissing her hand.
During an interview with police, Cooper admitted he might have been too friendly.
At 12.30am on December 29, Cooper allegedly jumped out of bushes and surprised four people at The Flume off Merri Street in Warrnambool.
He shook the hand of three people, two men and a woman, before lifting another woman's hand and kissing the back of her hand.
Cooper also attended another shop where a shop assistant claimed she was harassed.
Detective Acting Sergeant Eaton said the shop assistants were "quite concerned" and now left work in pairs to go to their cars.
Cooper has an extensive criminal history and complex mental health.
The court heard on Monday his sentence was repeatedly deferred from February so he could seek treatment and find housing.
He had previously been released on bail but was then caught using a stolen credit card to purchase cigarettes and other items.
The credit card was stolen from a car parked in Warrnambool's Ozone car park.
Cooper was also caught carrying a 28-centimetre-long knife to court, landing him back in custody.
The man told the court he really wanted to "start healing".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Cooper had spent a lot of time in custody and that if he didn't "pull up", he would end up dying in there.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.