The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

Terang Mortlake defeats Cobden in HFNL first semi-final

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:00pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake's Lachlan Wareham celebrates a fourth-quarter goal. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Terang Mortlake's Lachlan Wareham celebrates a fourth-quarter goal. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Terang Mortlake coach Ben Kenna believes his side applied lessons from its qualifying final loss to defeat Cobden in the Hampden league first semi-final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.