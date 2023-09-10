The small community of Dartmoor is in celebration after its A grade netball side won its first ever premiership in the South West District Football Netball League on Saturday.
The Giants overcome a mighty challenge - being the previously undefeated Tyrendarra - to win 39-33 in an epic grand final performance at Hanlon Park in Portland.
Reversing the two-goal loss to the minor premiers in the second semi-final, the Giants trailed at quarter-time 11-10 but managed to slowly but surely control the game thereafter, surging out to a seven-goal lead at half-time and not looking back.
Mid-courter Bec van Kalken was named best on for her dynamic display.
Giants coach Leesa Logan described it as one of the proudest moments in the club's history.
"Being our first premiership win ever, it's so exciting," she said.
"It's so great, I'm proud of each and every one of them. We wanted to do it for each other and the club. We've written ourselves into history for the club which means a lot.
"Nothing quite beats this feeling."
The Giants mentor said the community got behind the girls on the day and lifted them to another level.
"There is so much fight and spirit at the club and the love is there, the care is great," she said.
"The club as a whole is so great. When you have the support on the sidelines, from the footballers, to the board, the ladies in the canteen, it pushed us along on the day."
She added after going down narrowly in the second semi-final to them, there was little bits of improvement in their game to be made which ultimately turned the result around.
"We knew the girls could play out the four quarters, they're a tough group," she said.
"Tyrendarra are a tall team so we needed to reel in their passes and be aware of their height and ability to intercept the ball.
"We managed to force a lot of turnovers which was due to our pressure."
In the remaining senior netball grand finals, Westerns won 34-24 against Cavendish in A Reserve, in B Grade 32-24 against Coleraine and in C Grade 32-17 against Coleraine to make it a trio of premierships.
In the junior grades, Cavendish won 27-23 against Coleraine in 13 and under, with Coleraine winning 39-34 against Cavendish, while Heathmere won 38-35 in the 17 and under grade against Branxholme-Wallacedale.
Coleraine was the toast of the South West league in senior football and reserves, capping off a stunning year for the club on the field.
In the senior grand final, the Maroons defeated Cavendish by 28 points, 9.7 (61) to 4.9 (33), setting the game up with an electric first half.
Former Richmond and Hawthorn key forward Tyrone Vickery slotted three goals for the side, while Robert Mackinnon, Cody Deutscher and Charles Youngman were in the best.
The Maroons were too good in the reserves as well, winning 11.10 (76) to 3.3 (21) against Dartmoor.
