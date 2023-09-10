The Standard
Home/Video/Animal

MDFL grand final wrap: Penshurst under 16s go back-to-back in football, Woorndoo-Mortlake clinch 18 and under netball premiership

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 10 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penshurst, the 2023 Mininera league under 16 football premiers. Pictures by Tracey Kruger
Penshurst, the 2023 Mininera league under 16 football premiers. Pictures by Tracey Kruger

Penshurst under 16 coach Lachie Watt says his talented group had to "grind it out" to clinch back-to-back Mininera league premierships on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.