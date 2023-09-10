Penshurst under 16 coach Lachie Watt says his talented group had to "grind it out" to clinch back-to-back Mininera league premierships on Saturday.
The Bombers mentor has overseen a staggering three seasons of success for the junior side.
It overcame a spirited Glenthompson-Dunkeld to clinch the 2023 flag at Conna Wilson Reserve in Mininera, 3.10 (28) to 3.3 (21) on Saturday.
Watt, now a two-time premiership coach in the under 16s grade, said it was a hard-fought and deserved win.
"They probably had bigger bodies than us, we had to find a different way to win," he said.
"We had broken them open a bit earlier in the season but we knew they were just as good as us in many ways, so we had to grind it out."
He said it was a privilege to coach the talented group of players who he hoped in time could develop into strong senior players for the club.
"We've had so many talented kids come through the last few years. They work so well together and a few of them playing senior football and coming back to us makes a big difference," he said.
"I've been really lucky to have a talented bunch of kids come through our club."
Captain and competition leading goal-kicker Archie Page and Oscar Hausler won best-on-ground medals for their excellent individual performances.
"Archie has just had such a great year, he leads the boys really well," Watt said.
"Oscar's had a bit of a new role in the last few weeks on-ball, he's more of a key position player but he broke the game open.
"They were both massive for us."
But the Bombers mentor heaped special praise on big man Craig Jackson for his impact on the contest.
"It was a real ruckman's game, he battled hard in the middle and got back to help out defensively when they had the ball," he said.
"He would have saved us eight or nine times with defensive marks. I gave him our best-on-ground."
In the remaining football matches on the day, Tatyoon bounced back from the pain of last year's grand final defeat to win the senior football premiership.
The Hawks overcame a spirited but inaccurate Woorndoo-Mortlake, which charged home late but trailed for the majority of the afternoon, to win 10.2 (62) to 6.12 (48).
Lismore-Derrinallum won the reserves football premiership, defeating Ararat Eagles by 73 points, 11.10 (76) to 0.3 (3).
The Demons, who soared to glory from third position on the ladder, shook off the Eagles after quarter-time, kicking away to a dominant win. Forward Riley Browne slotted four goals on the day.
Woorndoo-Mortlake is celebrating netball premiership glory once again after overcoming Penshurst 36-26 to win the 18 and under premiership.
The Tigers have won back-to-back premiers and champions in the grade, going through undefeated for two years straight.
Glenthompson Dunkeld won 29-20 against Penshurst in the 13 and under grand final, while the Bombers got the chocolates to defeated Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 35-21 in the 15 and under grade.
Tatyoon dominated the senior grades, winning A grade 38-34 against Ararat Eagles and C grade 29-21 against Penshurst. The Eagles won 32-30 against the Hawks in B grade.
