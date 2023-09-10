An Allansford woman was shocked to discover a massive tree in her backyard had toppled onto her neighbour's shed on Friday.
Essie Rogers and Matt Gower have lived at the property with their children Millie and Mabel for 18 months and said they have never witnessed anything like the storm on Thursday night.
Ms Rogers said their house was shaking and they heard a lot of loud noises.
However, in the morning they were relieved to see that apart from a few fallen tree branches, their property was unscathed.
Ms Rogers headed Deakin University on Friday morning for training.
She was advised the campus was closed due to storm damage and returned home to see the fallen tree, which had left a massive crater in the ground.
Ms Rogers said the couple estimated the tree was about 20 metres tall.
She said the couple was relieved no one was hurt when the tree came down.
"We're extremely lucky," she said.
"Mabel's swing set is shattered.
"We're also grateful there wasn't more damage done to the neighbours' property."
Ms Rogers said the tree fell on the shed in the neighbouring property, but there was not substantial damage to the structure.
