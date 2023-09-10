Nirranda defender Brayden Harkness admits winning a premiership as a coach and a player has some differences but says the feeling of adding to the collection is always a "sweet" feeling.
The champion Blue capped off yet another sublime Warrnambool and District league season with another premiership medallion and yet another best-on-ground medal on Saturday.
He was named the Scotty Stewart Memorial Award winner for his tremendous performance down back, just a year after winning the AFL Victoria Country medal in the 2022 premiership.
He also won premierships in 2018 with the Blues and in 2014 when he was playing with Wantirna South in Melbourne.
After coaching the club to glory in 2022 before handing the reins to Nick Couch this season, he said the build-up had been different but thoroughly enjoyable and was proud to play his part and represent the farming community on the big stage.
"It's a bit different to last year, a little stress during the week but you can just see the elation of the whole community at the end," he said after the match.
(There was) a couple of great wins in the netball as well, so it's great to see the reward for all the hard work that's been put in.
"I'm also so pleased for Couchy (Nick Couch) to experience that winning feeling now as a coach. I'm so happy for everyone to be involved.
"They're all sweet to add to the collection. As I said I couldn't be prouder for everyone involved."
The champion half-back - who was a class above on Saturday with his precision kicking and bravery at the contest in a well-drilled and star-studded defensive unit - said it hadn't been the perfect season for the group.
"We've had our ups and downs this season, we've had our struggles but we put it all together in the right month, the last month of the year," he said.
He added he enjoyed stripping back his responsibilities this season and playing his footy without the pressures of coaching.
"I've had a bit more of a focus on my own game, a licence to do things a bit more that Couchy set out for me to do as opposed to what everyone else is doing so it's been good," he said.
